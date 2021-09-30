Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103482624
Spring collection of handmade chocolate bonbons candies and cherry flowers decoration on rustic wooden background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbarbitterblackbloomblossombonbonbranchcandycherrychocolatechocolatiercloseupconceptconfectionconfectionerydessertexclusiveexpensivefillingfoodhandcraftedhandmadejapanluxurymodernnationalnaturalnaturenew yearorganicpastrypatisseriepinkplateplatterplumpralinepremiumqualityrecipericesakuraspringstarchsweettastywhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist