Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092872949
Spring blossom border with blooming tree, toned in purple. Beautiful nature scene with flowers on tree and sun flare. Colors of year 2022 - Very Peri
HUNGARY
J
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022aprilbackgroundbannerbloombloomingblossomblossomingblurry backgroundbotanybranchcherrycolorcolorfulcolourflorafloralflowerflowersgardengardeninggrowthjapanleafleaveslightnaturalnatureorientaloutdoorpeach blossomperipetalplantplantspurpleraysakuraseasonseasonalspringspringtimesuntendertreetrendveryvery perivioletyear
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist