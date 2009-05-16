Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spring Blooming Apple tree, soft focus. Pink Flowers Apple tree close up. Branch with Apple blossom on blur green garden background. Beautiful Nature floral poster. Scenic bright Wallpaper
Formats
5000 × 2710 pixels • 16.7 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 542 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 271 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG