Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The spotted hyena is refreshed in a pond on a hot African day in the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya. The hyena bathes in a puddle in the middle of the savannah.
Formats
3568 × 2000 pixels • 11.9 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG