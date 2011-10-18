Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spotted hyena or laughing hyena (Crocuta crocuta) juvenile, showing penis or pseudo-penis depending whether it's male or female. Kruger National Park. Mpumalanga. South Africa.
Formats
4992 × 3744 pixels • 16.6 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG