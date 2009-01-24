Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spotted hyena or laughing hyena (Crocuta crocuta) cub and adult greeting each other by sniffing each other’s genitals. Kruger National Park. Mpumalanga. South Africa.
Formats
7891 × 5261 pixels • 26.3 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG