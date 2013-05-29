Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Spotted Goatfish, Tomtate Grunts, and Bluehead Wrasse all take shelter in a small stand of Staghorn Coral(Acropora cervicornis) an endangered species picture taken in Broward County, Florida.
Photo Formats
3946 × 2552 pixels • 13.2 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 647 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.