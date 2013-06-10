Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sportive and athletic young female doing leg-split. Stretching exercise on the beach. Sport outdoors concept. Healthy lifestyle. Caucasian woman wearing black sportswear. Copy space. Bali, Indonesia
Young woman enjoying dead sea view, Israel
Asian woman on the cliff ,copy space
Beautiful sexy brunette girl posing on the beach in a black bathing suit
Happy young woman practices yoga and meditates in the lotus position on the beach
Young beautiful healthy woman making meditation on the beach Nusa Dua, tropical Bali island, Indonesia.
Portrait of relaxed woman meditating outdoors at the beach
A dramatic image of a girl sitting in lotus pose and meditating on a rainy and a cloudy morning by the sea shore.

See more

1150062827

See more

1150062827

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130167249

Item ID: 2130167249

Sportive and athletic young female doing leg-split. Stretching exercise on the beach. Sport outdoors concept. Healthy lifestyle. Caucasian woman wearing black sportswear. Copy space. Bali, Indonesia

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Gauri

Olga Gauri