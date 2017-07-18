Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
spoons and forks made of stainless steel, tools for eating activities commonly used in households and also in restaurants, especially in the European region.
Edit
disposable eco-friendly fork and spoon made of corn starch on a yellow background. isolate. biodegradable picnic tableware. place for text.
Gray fork and spoon
fork and spoon on white background
Spoon and Fork on the isolated white background.
The gray spoons and forks are cross-shaped.Vector illustration isolated on white background.
Fork and spoon on white background.
White plate, knife and fork on light background. Monochrome image.

See more

48665188

See more

48665188

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139125223

Item ID: 2139125223

spoons and forks made of stainless steel, tools for eating activities commonly used in households and also in restaurants, especially in the European region.

Formats

  • 2250 × 3000 pixels • 7.5 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

Laisam Diranto