Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097916150
Spooky sky over a wintry forest. Creative monochrome photography in the woods of Lithuania. Tall trees in winter. Selective focus on the details, blurred background.
Vilnius, Lithuania
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulblackblurredcoldcountrycountrysidecreativecreepydarkdefocuseddetailsdreamyenvironmentfocusforestfrostlandscapelightlithuaniamonochromemorningnatureoutdooroutlookoutsideoverparkphotographysceneryscenicselectiveskysnowspookysunsunlightsunrisetalltreetreesvalleyviewweatherwhitewinterwintrywoodwoodlandwoods
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist