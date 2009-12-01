Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spiral notepad with pencil and ripe pumpkins lies on vintage wooden desk with bright foliage. Happy thanksgiving holiday congratulation. Flat lay composition with autumn leaves on wooden surface.
Formats
4500 × 3003 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG