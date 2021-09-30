Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096969929
Spilled garbage on the beach of the big city. Empty used dirty plastic bottles and packages. Dirty sea sandy shore. Environmental pollution. World ecological problem
v
By vered sh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beachbottlecitydamagedirtdirtydisposaldumpecologicalecologyenvironmentenvironmentalexteriorfilthgarbageglobalindustrialindustryjunklandfilllandscapelittermanagementmassoceanoutdoorspeoplepileplasticpollutedpollutionproblemsprotectionrecyclablerecyclerecyclingrefuserubbishtrashunhygienicwarmingwastewater
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist