Image
The spiky fruit called the Durian otherwise known as the king of the fruits. Inside the thorny exterior lies a creamy fleshy fruit that smells rather pungent. Isolated on white.
362001

Stock Photo ID: 362001

Photo Formats

  • 1611 × 2416 pixels • 5.4 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

P

Philip Date