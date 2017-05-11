Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spicy chicken with tumeric and coconut milk also known as "ayam masak lemak cili api" in Malaysia. Commom Minang food in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.
Edit
Italian ravioli pasta with mushrooms and ricotta on wooden rustic background. Top view,
Cold green vegetable soup with chia seeds and yogurt. Selective focus.
fried potato on wooden background
Kolak pisang, Indonesian dessert, made from plantain banana cooked with palm sugar, coconut milk, pandanus leaves. Very popular during Ramadhan. Iftar meal.
balls minced meat delicious balls typical classic food
Spicy chicken with tumeric and coconut milk also known as "AYAM MASAK LEMAK CILI API" in Malaysia. Common Minang food in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.
Roti, Hariyali Chicken and Daal with Lassi on a wooden board

See more

1071172118

See more

1071172118

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138718599

Item ID: 2138718599

Spicy chicken with tumeric and coconut milk also known as "ayam masak lemak cili api" in Malaysia. Commom Minang food in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

stockers asia

stockers asia