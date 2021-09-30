Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093730997
Spice Persimmon Coconut Cake on White Marble Cake Stand
C
By Cavan-Images
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakingblackblack backgroundcakecake standcaliforniacoconutcookingcream cheesecream cheese frostingdepth of fielddessertfoodfood photographyfood stylingfresh fruitfrostingfruitgarnishicingkitchenlayer cakemarblenaked cakeno peoplepersimmonrosessagesage leavessan diegoshadowsspicessweettoasted coconutunited stateswhite marble
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist