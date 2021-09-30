Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423655
Speechless Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background keeps hands near opened mouth reacts to shocking news stares wondered at camera
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
afraidamazedamazementamazingappearanceastonishedastonishmentbewildermentblondecaucasiacaucasiandressemotionemotionaleuropeanexcitedexpressionfacefascinatedfearfearfulfloralfrightfrightenedgazegirlhispanicimpressedmouthnervousomgpanicpersonalityportraitscaredsexyshockspeechlessstarestudiostunnedstuporsummersurprisesurprisementtattoo girltattooedwomanwonderwow
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist