Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spectacular white terry lily Roselily with pollen-heavy stamens and shadows on petals. Texture of petals. Flowering season of flowers. Beautiful natural wallpaper. Selective focus with Shallow DOF.
Formats
3500 × 3000 pixels • 11.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG