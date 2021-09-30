Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089838974
Spatula with teeth plastic handle isolated on white background. Hand putty tool, ribbed
Ukraine
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blackbladecementconstructioncraftdecoratingdesignequipmentflathandhandlehomehouseimprovementindustryinstrumentinteriorisolatedknifemetalmetallicnoobjectoccupationpaintpalette-knifeplasterplastererplasteringplasticputtyredredecoraterepairscrapescraperservicesinglesmoothspattlespatulasteeltooltrowelwallwallpaperwhiteworkworker
Categories: Objects, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist