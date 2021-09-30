Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095235392
Spain, Dec 2021: Sculptures in the street, Alcalá de Henares, Spain
Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain
By puyalroyo
Related keywords
alcaláalcalá de henaresbookbronzecastellanocastillacavaliercervantescervantes' houseclose upday tripdon quijotedon quijote de la manchadon quixoteespañolfamousgatewaygolden centuryhenaresheritagehistorichistoryhouseknightla manchalandmarkliteraturemadridmiguel de cervantesmonumentnear madridoutdoorspremio cervantesquijotequijote y sanchoquixotesanchosancho panzasculpturesculpturessightseeingsiglo de orospainspanishspanish literaturestatuestreetunescouniversitywriter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
