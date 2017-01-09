Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
soy in hand. elite soybeans in the farmer's hand, holding his fingers. full pods of soybeans. autumn season. harvesting, autumn harvest, close-up, macro photo. good harvest in an agricultural field
Formats
5252 × 2954 pixels • 17.5 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG