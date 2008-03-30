Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 129647063
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 25 : A Gold Line AnsaldoBreda P2550 train enters Mission Station in South Pasadena on February 25, 2012. The train seats 76 people and has a top speed of 65 mph.
Photo Formats
5130 × 3420 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG