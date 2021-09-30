Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097989722
soup, cup or mug bowl of homemade delicious vegetable soup on white table or background with selective focus. bowl of food concept on white textured table or surface with copy space.
r
By rikur B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveautumnbackgroundbeautifulbowlcarrotcloseupconceptcopycreamycuisinecupdeliciousdietdinnerdishfoodfreshgourmethalloweenhealthyhomemadehotlunchmealmugnaturalorangepumpkinpureerawrecipeseasoningselective focussoupspacespicyspoonsurfacetabletastytoptraditionalveganvegetablevegetarianviewwhitewinterwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist