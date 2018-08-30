Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
SOS, attention. Conceptual collage with human hand holding megaphone with calls to stop war in Ukraine isolated on blue-yellow background. No war, peace in the world.
Writing note showing Company Culture. Business photo showcasing The environment and elements in which employees work
Chemical Exposure. Hand with megaphone / loudspeaker. Health and safety at workplace concept.
Time For Squash. Hand with megaphone / loudspeaker.
Writing note showing Customer Rating. Business photo showcasing Each point of the customers enhances the experience
Refer a friend, megaphone no smartphone screen. Can be used for business concept. Vector stock illustration.
megaphone on blue and black halftone advertisement
Hand holding megaphone with Trivia night.

See more

1459279517

See more

1459279517

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132151053

Item ID: 2132151053

SOS, attention. Conceptual collage with human hand holding megaphone with calls to stop war in Ukraine isolated on blue-yellow background. No war, peace in the world.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305