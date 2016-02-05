Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sony Centre Store at shopping mall. It's a company based in Japan. Sony is a communications and information technology production company. Minsk, Belarus - February, 2022
Formats
5391 × 3594 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG