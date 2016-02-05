Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sony Centre Store at shopping mall. It's a company based in Japan. Sony is a communications and information technology production company. Minsk, Belarus - February, 2022
Kuala Lumpur / Malaysia - August 13th 2020: Model of Sharp television set on sale in Midvalley Shopping Mall
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Sony Center at Galeria shopping center.
Düsseldorf,GERMANY-MAY 25,2018: GHANEL fashion store.
Kyoto,Japan-September 28, 2019: JR Kyoto station in the morning.
Bangkok, Thailand - September 1, 2018 : Exhibition area in the mall. Interior and architecture view with Many people in at Central Plaza Bangkok.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - APRIL 20, 2016: Douglas Perfume Shop in Akropolis, Lithuania, Vilnius.
2017 November 11, Singapore Changi International Airport Terminal 4 (T4). Terminal 4 has started its operation on 31st Oct 2017, there are currently 6 Airlines started to operation in this terminal

See more

753254125

See more

753254125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128182113

Item ID: 2128182113

Sony Centre Store at shopping mall. It's a company based in Japan. Sony is a communications and information technology production company. Minsk, Belarus - February, 2022

Important information

Formats

  • 5391 × 3594 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

8th.creator

8th.creator