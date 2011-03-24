Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Some gold coins stacked together on two investment charts with a plastic male and female figure standing in front of the coins, asking the question are you receiving sound financial advice.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

63066280

Stock Photo ID: 63066280

Some gold coins stacked together on two investment charts with a plastic male and female figure standing in front of the coins, asking the question are you receiving sound financial advice.

Photo Formats

  • 4884 × 3456 pixels • 16.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 708 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

K

Keith A Frith