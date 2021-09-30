Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085216931
Solid oak and ash slats, polished and lacquered. Design element. Book cover. Social networks. Web design. Announcement. Texture background pattern
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblankboardbrowncabinetcarpentrycolorcolor imagecopy spacedarkdecorativedesigndeskdoorelementemptyfloorframefurnituregraingrungehardwoodhomehorizontalinteriorlaminatelightmaterialnaturaloakpanelparquetpatternpineplankretroroughsimplicitysurfacetabletexturetimbertreewallwallpaperwoodwood grainwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist