Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Soldier in winter camouflaged uniform in Modern warfare army on a snow day on forest battlefield with a rifle. Model face very similar to Ukraine prime minister.
swat police officer pointing a gun at the camera, close-up
teenage boy poses in a city street, wearing a protective face mask - the concept of modern life and virus protection
Antique black and white photo of 1940s military officer calling with field phone while standing on farmland.
an American World War 1 soldier. 1917-18.
Portrait of a ranger in the battlefield with a rifle
Digital composite of Soldier man holding a weapon against black background with clouds

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132992305

Item ID: 2132992305

Soldier in winter camouflaged uniform in Modern warfare army on a snow day on forest battlefield with a rifle. Model face very similar to Ukraine prime minister.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

dotshock

dotshock