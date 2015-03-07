Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
soldier with rifle in field during military operation, portrait, alone. Concept of military anti-terrorism operations, special operations. guy in combat wear ready to shoot, in position
Beautiful army girl with gun outdoor in the forest
Soldier reloading his assault rifle. Chinese professional soldier reloading his weapon and putting his magzine inside his gun. Kneeing down action.
Military man with Rifle M16 outdoor forest,
Hunter with a backpack and a hunting gun in the autumn forest. The man is on the hunt.
Soldiers in US Army Special Forces uniform
Private Military Contractor during the special secret operation
The team of soldiers engaged in the exploration area.

See more

742825687

See more

742825687

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136160113

Item ID: 2136160113

soldier with rifle in field during military operation, portrait, alone. Concept of military anti-terrorism operations, special operations. guy in combat wear ready to shoot, in position

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov