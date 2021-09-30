Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082794887
soldering tin or tenol for electronic repair tools on an isolated white background. blue roll.
South Kalimantan, Indonesia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbig spacebluebobbinbrazingcirclecoilconnectioncopy spacecut spaceelectricalelectricityelectronicequipmenthobbyindustryironisolateditemsleadmacromaterialmeltingmetalnobodyobjectplumber workingplumbingplumbing pipesplumbing serviceplumbing toolsredrepairrollsmall leadsoldersolderingspacespoolsteelstudiotechnologytenoltintoolwelderweldingwhitewirework
Categories: Objects, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist