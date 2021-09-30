Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092203451
Solar panels on the roof of a multi-storey building against the background of a residential area of the city. Ecological energy sources concept. Vertical image. Copy space.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativearchitecturebatteryblue skybuildingcitycityscapecloudyconceptcondominiumconservationcopy spaceecofriendlyecologicalecologyeconomicalelectricelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalestatefacadeheathomehousehousinginnovationmodernmultistorypanelpowerrealrecyclingresidentialresidential arearoofskyscrapersolarsolar panelssourcesstoreysummer daysunsunlighttechnologytownurbanvertical imagewarm
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist