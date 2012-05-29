Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SOKCHO - JUNE 06: Siamese monks from Thailand visit Shinheungsa Temple in a cultural visit program on June 06, 2011 in Sokcho, South Korea. This is a Buddhism Zen temple located at the Seoraksan Park.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

79862428

Stock Photo ID: 79862428

SOKCHO - JUNE 06: Siamese monks from Thailand visit Shinheungsa Temple in a cultural visit program on June 06, 2011 in Sokcho, South Korea. This is a Buddhism Zen temple located at the Seoraksan Park.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3400 × 2267 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

C

CHEN WS