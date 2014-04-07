Images

Image
Soganlidere (Soğanlıdere Şehitliği) Hospital Martyrdom the sharp pointed structure in the middle of the star represents the rising of the martyrs to God. 20.September.2021 Çanakkale, Gallipoli-TURKEY
PAPEETE, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27, 2016 : A Zero Kilometer stone on the road in the town of Papeete early in the morning in Tahiti Papeete, French Polynesia on July 27, 2016
Mahoney, Texas, USA - June 30, 2020 - Family gravestones demonstrate the custom of attaching a photo to a headstone in a cemetery so future generations will know what the deceased looked like.
PAPEETE, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JUNE 23, 2016 : A Zero Kilometer stone on the road in the town of Papeete early in the morning in Tahiti Papeete, French Polynesia on June 23, 2016
PAPEETE, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 3, 2016 : A Zero Kilometer stone on the road in the town of Papeete early in the morning in Tahiti Papeete, French Polynesia on July 3, 2016
Aurora, IL/United States-April 19,2014: Speed limit sign to keep children safe in residential neighborhood in Aurora, Illinois
UK, Wales 16.08.2012: Sign "Breakfast lunches snacks GOOD FOOD" at a roadside diner in the countryside
Plastic bags for dog excrements. Dog owners should keep the nature clean

502966456

2129549867

Item ID: 2129549867

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

fotopanorama360

