Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Soft plaything in shape of funny little dachshund dog put its front paws on toy soccer ball lying on green grass of artificial turf, blue background, front view, close up
Edit
A young and beautiful teckel puppy, isolated over white background
A young and beautiful teckel puppy, isolated over white background
portrait of Brown teckel dog isolated on white background
Cow calf, Portrait, isolated on white Background.
Brown dog in the snow
Dachshund Dog isolated over white background
A young and beautiful teckel puppy, isolated over white background

See more

157904300

See more

157904300

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142486215

Item ID: 2142486215

Soft plaything in shape of funny little dachshund dog put its front paws on toy soccer ball lying on green grass of artificial turf, blue background, front view, close up

Formats

  • 5648 × 3376 pixels • 18.8 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 598 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 299 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Konstantin Shadrin

Konstantin Shadrin