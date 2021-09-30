Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092770010
Soft focused close up shot of young cabbage leaves. Agriculture, fresh seasonal farm harvest, healthy organic vegetarian food.
E
By Elena Seiryk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturecabbagecarbohydratescelluloseclose upearthearth-tonedeco-friendlyecologicalecologyenvironmentfarmfoodfreshgardengardeninggreengreenerygreensharvesthealthyjuicyleavesmindfulnessnaturalnatureno animal productorganicsage greensaladseasonseasonalshop localsoft focusedveganvegetablevegetarianvitaminsyoung
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist