Image
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 21: Seung-Hi Park of Korea competes in the women's 1000m Short Track Speedskating in the ISU World Short Track Championships on March 21, 2010 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
49229686

Stock Photo ID: 49229686

Photo Formats

  • 3543 × 2362 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

B

B.Stefanov