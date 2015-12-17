Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 21: Seung-Hi Park of Korea competes in the women's 1000m Short Track Speedskating in the ISU World Short Track Championships on March 21, 2010 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Photo Formats
3543 × 2362 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG