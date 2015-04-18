Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Snowy off-piste slope for freeride with traces from skis, snowboards and sky with clouds at winter. Caucasus Mountains, Georgia, region Gudauri. Black and white toned landscape. High contrast.
Formats
2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG