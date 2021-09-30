Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085043687
Snowy mountain tops peek out from under a layer of fluffy clouds. There is a snowy slope in the foreground. Beneath the clouds you can see the dark, bare forest. In the background is a clear blue sky
V
By Venn-Photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alpinismalpsbackgroundbeautifulcaucasuscloudcolddangerouseuropafreerideglacierheighthighicekrasnaya polyanakrasnodar territorylandscapeleisurelifestylemajesticmountainmountain peakmountain rangenaturepeakridgerockrosa khutorrussiaseasonski resortskysnowsochisummittalltoptourismtravelvacationviewwhitewinterwinter landscapewinter scene
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist