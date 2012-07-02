Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Snowflake Obsidian Birth Stone. The Picture of Birth Stone is made in light box with 7 light sources 50 mm/f 2.8 and 20 mm extension tube. It has all positives and negatives of macrophotography.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

12411349

Stock Photo ID: 12411349

Snowflake Obsidian Birth Stone. The Picture of Birth Stone is made in light box with 7 light sources 50 mm/f 2.8 and 20 mm extension tube. It has all positives and negatives of macrophotography.

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Alexandar Iotzov

Alexandar Iotzov