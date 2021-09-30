Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098951816
Snow-covered spruce tree illuminated by the garland of white lights, close-up. Asphalt road and dark twilight evergreen forest in the background. Winter landscape. Christmas celebration, decoration
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcelebrationchristmaschristmas treeclose-upconceptconeconiferconiferouscottagedarkdecemberdecoratedecorationdecorativedetaileveningevergreenfairy talefestivefirfloraforestgardengarlandgraphic resourcesholidayholidayshomeilluminatedlandscapelifestylemacronaturalnatureneedlenightnoeloutdoorspinesnowsparklesprucetexturetreetwigvillagewinterxmas
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist