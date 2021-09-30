Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098951567
Snow-covered rural road through the field after a blizzard. Electricity line, transformer poles. Panoramic view from the car. Dark stormy sky. Off-road, logistics, winter tires, remote village
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blizzardcanadacarchristmasclimatecloudscapecoldcommon coldcommunicationscountrydangerousdistancedistantdramaticdrivingelectricityenergyengineeringenvironmenteuropefieldhoarfrostlandscapelaplandlogisticsnaturenorthoff-roadotbreakoutdoorspanoramicroadroad tripruralrussiascenerysnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormtechnologytirestraveltreeviewvillageweatherwinterwinter tireswonderland
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist