Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092175161
Snow-covered branches and twigs on a defocused background. Selective focus and shallow depth of field. Winter Christmas background with fir branches.
Russia
U
By Uteha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybluebranchcalmchristmascloseupcoldconescovereddecemberfirforestfreshfrostfrostyfrozenfrozen pinegreenhoarfrostholidayicelandscapelightnaturalnatureneedlenew yearoutdoorpinescenesceneryseasonseasonalskyslopesnowsnowfallsnowysnowy forestsprucetexturetreeviewwhitewinterwintrywoods
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist