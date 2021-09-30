Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097911425
Snow and rime ice on the red branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Selective focus.
k
By kaznadey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazingarcticbackgroundbeautifulbeautybranchclimateclose upcloseupcoldcooldetailflorafluffyforestfreezefrostfrost backgroundfrostingfrostyhoarfrosticenaturalnaturenew yearnorthoutdoorparkperfectplantsrimerime icescenicseasonshrubsnowsnow-cappedsnow-coveredsnowboundsnowysnowy wintersofttemperaturetreeweatherwhitewhite frostwinterwinter backgroundwinter season
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist