Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Snow and rime ice on the branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Cool frosting texture.
Edit
Frozen branches covered with a hoar-frost with
Snow and rime ice on the branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Cool frosting texture.
Creased Wall. Decorative Poster. Silver Distressed Stroke. Grayscale Stained Blackboard. Dark Weathered Filter. Grey Grime Manuscript. White Antique Material. Black Creased Wall.
Tie Dye Shirt. Dirty Art Oil Painting. Crumpled Aquarelle Textile. Black White Texture. Abstract Tie Dye Backdrop. Tie Dye Shirt Illustration.
Tie Dye Shibori. Smudge Pattern. Watercolor Artwork. Boho Abstract Painting. Ikat Dyeing Natural Ornament. Craft Ethnic Dirty Art. Indigo, White Tie Dye Shibori.
Tie Dye Pattern. Abstract Tie-Dye Background. Trandy Watercolor Textile. Swirl Multicolor Texture. Dirty Art Aquarelle Painting. Tie Dye Pattern Illustration.
Paper Art Background. Trance Neon Background. Sound Wave Banner. Hand Drawn Abstract Ornament. Artwork with black, white, grey colors.

See more

1661962468

See more

1661962468

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2106519041

Item ID: 2106519041

Snow and rime ice on the branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Cool frosting texture.

Formats

  • 3600 × 1200 pixels • 12 × 4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov