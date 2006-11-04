Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Snow and rime ice on the branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Cool frosting texture.
Formats
3600 × 1200 pixels • 12 × 4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG