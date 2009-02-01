Images

The snow leopards (like the Siberian tiger) are record holders of all cats. Their uniqueness is also confirmed by the fact that they can jump up to 16 m and that they have the thickest fur.
Amur leopard cub is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China.
Leopard - As one of the few big felines, he often stays in the treetops, where he carries prey and hides it from other predators, such as lions and hyenas.
Female leopard in walking through bush and over tree while looking for cub, Africa
Snow leopard in captivity
Cheetah looking directly in camera
Slender and beautiful wildcat lynx down (goes) down and sideways.
A very close shot of a leapord which seems to be chilling out

