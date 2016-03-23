Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smooth Focus, The young businessman is talking to an advisor to understand his new investment and handshake with an advisor to congratulate his adviser on making the business a success.
Sensitive focus picture of Hot White Coffee cup on table.Coffee break for relax time concept.Vintage effect style.
Business people shaking hands. Congratulations and success of the business.
Frustrated woman for man not helping housework
Blond office woman theme creative abstract blur background with bokeh effect

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131447873

Item ID: 2131447873

Smooth Focus, The young businessman is talking to an advisor to understand his new investment and handshake with an advisor to congratulate his adviser on making the business a success.

Formats

  • 5857 × 3905 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Korawat photo shoot

Korawat photo shoot