Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082150859
Smooth elegant green silk or satin luxury cloth texture can use as abstract background. Luxurious background design
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartisticazurebackdropbackgroundbeautifulbrightclothcolorcreasecurtaincurvedecorationdecorativedelicatedesigndraperyelegantfabricfashionfoldgreenliquidluxuriousmarinematerialnaturalnobodypatternrippledromanticsatinsatinysensualsensuousshineshinysilksilkysmoothsoftspringstylishsurfacetendertextiletexturewave
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist