Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smooth elegant golden silk or satin luxury cloth texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design. In Sepia toned. Retro style
Edit
Smooth elegant white silk or satin luxury cloth texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design
Smooth elegant white silk background
white fabric texture background
white fabric texture background
white fabric texture background,crumpled fabric background
Smooth elegant golden silk or satin luxury cloth texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design. In Sepia toned. Retro style
Abstract white fabric texture background. Cloth soft wave. Creases of satin, silk, and cotton.

See more

1873299772

See more

1873299772

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143299979

Item ID: 2143299979

Smooth elegant golden silk or satin luxury cloth texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design. In Sepia toned. Retro style

Formats

  • 4996 × 2242 pixels • 16.7 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 449 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 225 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Morozova Oxana