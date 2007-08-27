Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SMITHS FALLS, ON, CANADA - MAY 12: CN Steam Engine 1112 at Smiths Falls Railway Museum. Built for Canadian National Railways in 1912 and was in service for 50 years. May 12, 2012 in Smiths Falls.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

155020679

Stock Photo ID: 155020679

SMITHS FALLS, ON, CANADA - MAY 12: CN Steam Engine 1112 at Smiths Falls Railway Museum. Built for Canadian National Railways in 1912 and was in service for 50 years. May 12, 2012 in Smiths Falls.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5100 × 3396 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Alexander Sviridov

Alexander Sviridov

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.