Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling young woman with dark long hair in grey knitted swaeter on white background isolated
happy woman talking on cell phone. isolated studio female portrait one person casual clothes dressed.
That guy seems cute. Portrait of intrigued and flirty feminine attractive woman with brown long hair biting finger and smiling with curious look turning right having intention or thought in mind
Cheerful and sincere girl showing victory or peace sign while crossing hand and smiling broadly, having great day, standing over gray background. Happy tourist takes photo near sightseeing
Charming young smart female brunette in cute frames and pullover tied over neck walking along park meeting nice guy talking casually smiling broadly at camera flicking hair behind ear shy
Cute cheerful brunette female in casual blue clothes smiling broadly at camera, pointing finger away, showing something interesting on wall with copy space for text or advertising content
Shy friendly and cute brunette female in pink t-shirt and jeans putting hair strand behind ear and smiling broadly blushing while talking with interesting guy from work during lunch break
Portrait of smiling confident asian woman in causal t-shirt. Asian friendly girl. Beautiful happy white teeth femal point her cheek looking camera with copy space isolated on gray

See more

1837039396

See more

1837039396

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138201879

Item ID: 2138201879

Smiling young woman with dark long hair in grey knitted swaeter on white background isolated

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Zhigalova

Galina Zhigalova