Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling young student girl shows with books, confident in her knowledge, wearing shirt, white t-shirt
Portrait of a young and beautiful businesswoman holding a blue clipboard and a pen, isolated on blue background.
Photos of a beautiful young and friendly business woman
asia thai high school student uniform beautiful girl and book
Positive young college student girl hold books and rucksack
Young business woman standing with her clipboard
asia thai high school student uniform beautiful girl and book
girl with laptop on background of simple wall

See more

1050308159

See more

1050308159

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135788807

Item ID: 2135788807

Smiling young student girl shows with books, confident in her knowledge, wearing shirt, white t-shirt

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5990 × 3990 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Billion Photos